A rather special Barvard Bar event took place at St Leonards’ Regency Rooms – aka Crown House – earlier this month. Tim ‘Bavard’ Crook generously loaned his concept and his skills as a compere and stand-up comic to the Hastings Independent. It was, ostensively, to celebrate the 200th edition of the paper. However that milestone came and went earlier in the summer, so the event became a sort of thank-you to the Friends of HIP, and an opportunity to sign up new Friends from among the regular Bavardiers. For a small monthly contribution – the price of a cup of coffee or two – Friends get priority alerts and notifications of what’s happening in and about the community newspaper – and a chance to win the valuable monthly prize draw. Their contributions form a vital part of HIP’s income for production, printing and distribution of the paper.

The Regency Rooms event showcased talks from Hastings’ Historian Steve Peak on the development of the America’s Ground; from thespian John Knowles, a history of his sojourn in Hastings – mixed with a bizarre bingo game; and from comedian, poet and celebrant Kate Tym came a delightful discourse on Trip Advisor’s top ten Hastings’ attractions.

As ever the Bavard experience was enhanced by Piano Man Dan, and artist ‘in residence’ Maria O’Neill. It is her portraits that we feature here. Thanks to all who made the event so enjoyable, including the ever-friendly Regency Rooms people and bar staff.

Top Tim B’vard CREDIT: Ben Bruges

Bottom left to right: Audience member; Steve Peak; John Knowles; Kate Tym all by Maria O’Neill



