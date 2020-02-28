Barefoot Opera launch new call-out and Jamboree for people to take part in a new homegrown opera project!

Do you have a secret passion for music, singing and performance? Ever wondered what it might be like to sing in a professional music theatre production? Do you know anyone with a great voice but who’s always been too shy to perform? Do you know a young person who dreams of a career in music and theatre?

Bloom Britannia preview performance in 2019

PICTURE: Chris Parker

If the answer to any of these questions is YES, now’s your chance to try something completely different! And it’s FREE!

Barefoot Opera announce the launch of their new campaign, a call-out to everyone in the towns of Hastings, St. Leonards and Bexhill. They’re inviting us all to take part in an ambitious new project – Bloom Britannia a home-grown, professional opera, three years in the making, telling a story inspired by our lives in Hastings and St. Leonards. With diverse musical influences, characters we can all relate to, quite a few surprises and a lot of laughs…it’s an opera, but not as you know it.

“It’s open to everyone…you don’t need any singing experience…just enthusiasm!” says Jenny Miller, who has been leading the project since the beginning. “You’ve heard that singing makes you feel good…and there’s scientific research to prove it’s true! This is also a great chance to meet people, and experience the buzz you get from singing with hundreds of others”.

Rehearsals will be taking place once a week from May-July. It all picks up again in the Autumn, with the show itself taking place in October at St. Mary in the Castle, Hastings.

Bloom Britannia preview performance in 2019

PICTURE: Chris Parker

It’s an all-singing, fun-packed family-friendly afternoon for anyone and everyone who is interested. And there’ll be free tea and cake

If any of this sparks your interest, why not go along to St. Mary in the Castle on Saturday 21st March from 3-6pm for the Bloom Britannia Jamboree – a free event/launch party for people to find out more about the project.

You’ll hear the composer and creative team talk about the project, meet other people taking part, and find out about the organisations who are already involved, including: Rattlebag; Acapella Bellas; Now and

Then; The Seaview Choir; Bexhill College; Soundcastle; Arts-on-Prescription; and more….

This is an event for everyone across generations, for people with all levels of singing experience …or none. Go on, give it a go!

FREE, by booking in advance at https://barefootopera.com/shop/bloom-britannia-jamboree or free entry at the door.



• For further information, email [email protected], check their website or look on HIP’s website for past coverage of Barefoot Opera.



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

