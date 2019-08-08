Terry Seabrook’s MILESTONES Play Kind of Blue KoB

In 1959 Miles Davis and his sidemen (Bill Evans, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Jimmy Cobb and Paul Chambers) made musical history when they recorded the iconic album Kind of Blue. They created a unique atmosphere of understated themes and improvisations and Kind of Blue went on to become one of the greatest and best loved jazz recordings of all time. It was released on August 17th of that year. On Dec 19th 2009 the US congress voted to recognize it as a national treasure and urged the protection and promotion of jazz.

60 years on Terry Seabrook has assembled a group of musicians to re-visit the album and perform it in its entirety. In addition they will perform some new arrangements of other classic Davis music along with a new suite by Terry Seabrook commissioned for the Brighton Festival entitled Sketches of Miles.

• Milestones is: Martin Shaw (trumpet) Tony Kofi (alto) Andy Panayi (tenor) Spike Wells (drums) Paul Whitten (bass) Terry Seabrook (piano/leader). Their 60th anniversary performance will take place on August 17th 2019 at Kino-Teatr St Leonards. Tickets cost £15. Advanced booking advised.

Organised Chaos

Contemporary painter Helen Bryant and street photographer Su Bishop, both local artists, will come together for a week-long show at The Stade Hall, Hastings. From the 11th – 18th August their exhibition ‘Organised Chaos’ is an exciting look at the many aspects and eccentricities of the human form. One cannot help but become enchanted by Bryant’s palette, which forms an explosion of charm and wonderment on canvas. This combined with Bishop’s inquisitive but empathetic approach to street photography makes for an enigmatic vision of colour, vibrance and chaos!

Fire on Water by Caroline Fraser

Conversations with Nature – Caroline Fraser’s intimate landscape photography

Caroline Fraser has worked all her life as a family doctor. It was an episode of serious illness that realised her passion for photography. She says: “I had seen a photographic centre, Inversnaid, on Loch Lomond whilst taking a hike on the West Highland Way. I had always wanted to go there ‘sometime’, but having cancer allowed me to re-appraise my priorities in life and to live for the present rather than some ill-defined time in the future. I went to Inversnaid in 2005 for a residential course entitled ‘Art in Nature’ and have been immersed in the world of photography ever since. I came back home, joined a photographic club locally and later studied for a postgraduate certificate in photography at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts, London in 2011.”

Caroline’s work is a response to the beauty and infinite variation of objects found in nature, along with a concern for the natural environment. Her love of remote landscapes has taken her across the world and more recently she has published a number of limited edition artist books displaying her writing alongside her photographic work. Her studio is at The Creative Centre, Rye.

This current exhibition ‘Conversations with Nature’ builds on her love of water, light and the coast, and includes two bodies of work made at Camber Sands. It will be on show at Rye Art Gallery from 10th August–8th September. Much of her work can be seen at www.carolinefraser.org or on Instagram.



