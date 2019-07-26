Glad to See You Conquest Hospital Summer 2019 Zoom Arts are delighted to be exhibiting an eclectic mix of members’ work at the Conquest Hospital from now throughout the summer, to the end of September. The exhibition is themed ‘Glad to see you’ and features a variety of media including painting, photography, mixed media and textiles. All of the work is free to view on Level 3 of the hospital and much of the work is available for purchase.

Project Art Works in Brighton Fabrica, Brighton’s Centre for Contemporary Art, will open its doors this summer with an accessible studio and temporary gallery for artists of all ages, levels and abilities to access. Work created in the studio space will also then be exhibited at Fabrica for the public to experience. The exhibition is a co-commission with Project Art Works as part of the EXPLORERS – an ambitious, creative and collaborative programme of work with neurodiverse people across the UK. Putting Ourselves in the Picture, 13 July-26 August 2019.

Bauer Gallery announces a Hannah Ivory Baker and Sam Peacock joint solo show, showcasing a new collection of their amazing visual responses connected to the South Downs. Following the huge success of their first joint solo show together, which was well received by the public and collectors alike in 2017, both artists have been busily creating new works for show which bring the symmetry of their two styles together on a greater scale. ‘From The Downs’ will take place at Elisabeth Bauer Gallery, 55 George Street, Old Town, Hastings, TN34 3EE.

The artists will be speaking at the gallery on Thursday 15th August at 7pm, hosted by ‘the Amazing Stuart Holdsworth from Inspiring City’ and answering questions from the public. Hannah says “I use vivid lines scraped across the canvas to emphasise the enormous power the coastline beholds”. Peacock says “My work is born in a pit of fire and emerges demonically from the flames”.

Hastings Fringe continues until 11th August with a varied programme of events. Look up their website for a full what’s on guide, or you might still be able to find some programmes in cafes, shops, galleries and venues around town. This weekend Polyamory – previewed here – will be playing at the Pig’s Palace. Tickets £10/£8 concession, book on theatrenation.rog

The Twelfth Night will be playing at Smallhythe Place from 1st-3rd August

PICTURE: Peter Mould

Smallhythe Place August Programme Look up their online What’s On to see a programme of excellent, often open air theatre and yoga, variously suitable for adults and children.

Alice in Wonderland will be playing at Smallhythe Place on 7th August

PICTURE: Immersion Theatre Company



