‘The Holy Rebel’ exhibition at Stella Dore Gallery continues until 20th July. Read the result of our interview with the artist, Rugman. Read the HIP’s review here.

‘Sixty Feet of Water Between Life and Imaginative Obsession’ is a new exhibition of paintings at Elisabeth Bauer on George Street and runs until 4th July. Check their website for more info.

‘Pic ’N’ Mix’, Georgie Wheeler’s solo show, continues at See Spray Gallery until 30th July.

Benjamin Phillips’ ‘Road Trip’ Exhibition at The Crown on All Saints Street continues until the end of July.

The Hastings Reggae Festival 2019, The Oval, Saturday 27th July. The family friendly event will include a stage of international Reggae, Dancehall, Dub and Jungle artists, as well as a simply irresistible selection of mouthwatering Caribbean food provided by market vendors from near and far.

• Official Ticket Link on Skiddle.com

England’s Creative Coast The breath-taking coastline of Essex, Kent and Sussex is home to some of the UK’s most critically-acclaimed galleries, arts organisations and art events. Seven of these institutions are joining forces for the first time to pioneer a cultural adventure that stretches from the South Downs to the Thames Estuary. Running from Spring to late Autumn of 2020, England’s Creative Coast is part of what these institutions see as a ‘cultural renaissance’ transforming the seaside towns and surrounding countryside of England’s South East. It’s led by Turner Contemporary and Visit Kent, but will make substantial inroads into East Sussex.

The project has four main features: a series of seven art commissions; a GeoTour; the ‘Art Homes’ project (which sounds like it might not be dissimilar to our existing Coastal Currents); and a selection of ‘self-build itineraries’, combining elements of review and travel guide, which will be displayed on www.englandscreativecoast.com



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

