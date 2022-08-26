THE GOLD MACHINE

The acclaimed writer Iain Sinclair and the director Grant Gee have created an extraordinary, award-winning film, The Gold Machine, which will have its first Sussex screening at the Electric Palace in Old Town on 3 September, followed by another showing at the Kino in St Leonards on 4 September. The film is about a father and daughter who find themselves haunted by the life of a Victorian botanist ancestor who was exploring the heart of unknown Peru. It is apparently based on Sinclair’s research into his own great-grandfather who wrote an account of his imperialist ‘adventure.’ Sinclair is a St Leonards man – as well as being the author of a body of psycho-geographical work on London – and will be at the screenings for a Q and A.

Tickets are available on their respective websites.

BRIGADE AT THE CRYPT

The anarcho-tunesmiths, Bandaid Brigade perform at The Crypt on Friday, 9 September. Their music has been described as the sound of punk colliding with Elton John.

COASTAL CURRENTS

The extraordinarily diverse collection and celebration of our coastal creativity returns this September. It would be impossible and invidious to sum it up in this small space but expect a fantastic range of artists on show all around the town and surrounding areas. There are painters, sculptors, filmmakers, dancers, street artists, open studios, exhibitions and events. In short, all manner of unique delights for those that like a little subversive spice in their life. There is an opening party at 55 Prints, 19 Grand Parade, St Leonards, starting at 7pm Friday, Sept 2, with free fizz for early arrivals. You can and should download the programme online.

For more information go to coastalcurrents.org.uk

ROCK AGAINST RACISM

There is a fascinating free exhibition of the history of RAR, and its current campaigns, at St Mary in the Castle from 27 August – 17 October. The event opens on 27 August with a gig featuring Neville Staple from The Specials. Dub Pistols and Hot Wax are also on the bill.

Tickets for the gig are available on Eventbrite.

HASTINGS INTERNATIONAL PIANO PRESENTS

On 17 Sept at Fairlight Hall, the former BBC Young Musician of the Year, James Bartlett, will be performing

a programme of piano pieces. The works include compositions by Bach, Hayden and Rachmaninoff. Standard tickets are £25.

Book via hastingsinternationalpiano.org.uk

STAY FABULOUS

The wondrous Fabulous Red Diesel play the Kino Stage in Rye on Sunday 28 August at 1pm. This is part of the Rye Jazz and Blues Festival.

For more details go to ryejazz.com

THE DIRTY OLD GALLERY

The DOG brings us an exhibition curated by the inclusive pop-up collective, The Museum of Us, entitled ‘Upon Waking.’ It features the work of William Shepherd, an artist who has made his name as part of project artworks. He says his exhibition is inspired by his daily mantra, “get up, eat breakfast, paint.”



It is on from 2 September to 2 October. The gallery is on West Street in Old Town.

SOMNIANS

On Thursday 1 September, The Piper, in Norman Road, hosts a band described by our critic, Lucy Brown, as “taking PTSD punk energy to the point of overdose.” The Somnians gig coincides with the release of their new schizosonic single, ‘Habitual Ritual.’ This is likely to be a full-on performance but be warned, it may leave you gasping for sanity. We look forward to Lucy’s review.

Tickets are available at thepiper.club/events



