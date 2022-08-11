PANELKA

The ‘Explore The Arch’ theatre company is putting on a collaborative piece, entitled Panelka, based upon the experiences of the Ukrainian artist, Dasha Podoltseva. It is an intriguing performance piece, lasting one hour, which explores the claustrophobic nature of urban life amid the brutalist-prefab architecture of Ukrainian cities, particularly Kyiv. It is about the everyday and the extraordinary, with a poetic score by Hastings composer-musician Sam Brown. Performances run from 10 to 17 August, starting at 7.30pm. There are earlier shows at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday 13/14.

The theatre is based in Charles Road, in Gensing, and tickets are available on eventbrite through explorethearch.com/panelka.

EXPLODING CINEMA RETURNS

On Saturday 13 August the radical, short-film club returns to The Printworks at 14 Claremont in the America Ground. The club emerged from the London underground squat movement in the early 1990s and it is open to all filmmakers and film fans. Films last around twenty minutes. Entrance is £7.00 on the door and screening begins at 7.30 pm. Best to come early and stay late.

XR22 – THE HASTINGS DIGITAL SNAPSHOT PROJECT

The XR22 project is an attempt to make a 3D digital portrait of Hastings: its town, its culture and its people using the latest XR technology. The project is run by Hastings Commons in collaboration with ZEROH, the creative directing company. All residents of the town are welcome to come down to the studio at Rock House Alley in Trinity Triangle and have a 3D scan of themselves made. You can take your 3D image away and even use it as an avatar.

Email: [email protected] to book your 3D scan.

OFF RADAR

Part salon, part happening and part review, the remarkable ‘off radar’ phenomenon continues at the Beacon, on West Hill. The performances are unpredictable, dynamic and likely to be some kind of fun. There is an artisan bar and vegan food is available. The next evening is Thursday 25 August and then every last Thursday of the month, tbc. Tickets are £5 on the door. Details can be checked on [email protected]

THE DIRTY OLD GALLERY

The Adam Dando exhibition continues until 21 August. The gallery, in West Street, Old Town, is open Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 4pm. The ‘Clay in the Woods’ workshop, in Fairlight, with Martin Brockman, is available on 14 and 21 August.

Check www.dirtyoldgallery.com for details.

GREAT ESCAPES

A multi-sensory exhibition explores the dubious theme of ‘holiday bliss’ in the gallery space at the Stade from 19-25 August. The exhibition features the work of fourteen female artists. The exhibition is eclectic, eccentric, provocative, and likely to be highly engaging. Knowing the artistic approaches of three of the artists, Georgie Wheeler, Jude Montague and Louise Whitham, this is going to be a show not to miss! You have been warned.



