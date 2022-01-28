King Tenorman

Jazz Hastings have achieved a major coup in attracting legendary Boston-based saxophonist Jerry Bergonzi and his quartet to play at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade. Bergonzi recorded nine albums with Dave Brubeck and has performed and recorded with stars such as Bill Evans, Paul Desmond, Gerry Mulligan and Roy Haynes. Along with the concert on Tuesday 8 February, Bergonzi is also hosting an afternoon workshop.

• https://buytickets.at/jazzhastings/612846

Fringe on Top

If you are an actor, dancer, musician, or spoken word artist – the Fringe wants to hear from you. Hastings Fringe is a fabulous opportunity to test new ideas, showcase your talent, attract new audiences, and open up arts spaces.

• They will be holding a call-out for participants on Saturday 29 January between 10.30am and 1pm at the

Stables Theatre. [email protected]

Love In

Auditions for the male roles in the world premiere of Here at Last is Love by David Charles Manners will be held at The Stables Theatre, Hastings, on 5 and 12 of February 2022 from 10.00am – 5.00pm.

This new drama documents untold stories of gay life in World War II London, and contains unpublished work by Terence Rattigan, fascinating first-hand material, and some of the greatest songs of the era.

The ensemble piece offers “opportunities for versatile and commanding actors with a playing age of 18 to 60”.

Temptation

The magic of the Temptations is coming to the White Rock Theatre on Saturday 2 April. Just My Imagination – A Celebration of The Temptations will be touring nationally from February. It’s directed and choreographed by Jason Pennycooke, award-winning star of Hamilton and Moulin Rouge. 2022 is the 50th anniversary of Temptations classic, Papa Was a Rolling Stone.

Adrift at Sea

Hastings musician Oli Spleen highlights the plight of refugees drowning in our seas in his new single Refugee,

Oli says: “The song puts the listener and their loved ones adrift at sea, fearing drowning. It also contains

a midsection sung in Russian by the fantastic Polina Shepherd. It is a critique on the xenophobia which certain papers whip up and an attempt to hold governments and politicians accountable for contributing to the refugee crisis in the first place. It is also a plea of empathy for the plight of others.”

• Available to view on: https://youtu.be/6cKrzTFGyHE

Teenager in the Castle

The London Mozart Players say they are thrilled to be returning to Hastings bringing a very special guest, 15-year-old violin virtuoso Leia Zhu. She will perform Mozart’s third violin concerto in their concert on 29 January at St Mary in the Castle. Young British violinist Leia has performed with prestigious ensembles and orchestras across the globe.

• Info and tickets: www.londonmozartplayers.com/whatson-event/mozart-and-more/?venue=23519

Dark Emotions

The intriguingly named Noir Want to Dance is holding an enigmatic art installation at the Piper in Norman Road on Saturday 29 January. It’s entitled Space Ballerina Emotions and includes art, food, spoken word and music. Noir co-founder Mo El Kadey describes it as a “unique” exhibition, “helping many local businesses and artists from Hastings to get exposed”.

• Slightly more info at https://linktr.ee/noirwanttodance



