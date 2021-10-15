Beginning Again

The Wealden Consort choral singers are preparing for an ‘uplifting’ choral and classical music concert in Christ Church, Silchester Road, St Leonards on Saturday 30th October. The concert, From Darkness into Light, celebrates of the easing of Covid restrictions with wellknown pieces from composers including Rutter, Chilcott, Faure, Lauridsen, Grieg, Rachmaninov and Schubert.

Wealden Consort will be joined by the strings attached quartet. Their versatile repertoire combines jazz, tango and classical music with works from composers including Piazzolla and Sorensen.

• Tickets £10 are available from The Bookkeeper, Kings Road, St Leonards or on the door.

Stuck on Glue

‘New’ artist Shane O’Leary who represents as Using Glue – “partly because I use a lot of glue in my mixed media work, but mainly because I embrace the old punk, diy ethic of Sniffin’ Glue” has a debut show at Twelve Hundred Postcards (80 Queens Road, Hastings) from 29th October to 12th November.

Shane says he’s delighted to have had positive feedback from Peter Quinnell “local artist and gent”, and Jack Rutberg, who’s invited him to send some work for assessment.

The show will feature a mixture of decorative abstracts and a selection of collages. Fifty percent of sales will be donated to the Green Party.

Sticky Clay

Kim Kish announces that the St Leonards Ceramics Studio is a creative community hub for all levels of experience within “a friendly and well-equipped environment”. Based in the historic Marina colonnade on the seafront of St Leonards-on-Sea, she says it hosts the largest facilities dedicated to wheel throwing in the local area. Hand building, glazing, and decorating techniques are taught, and students are offered the opportunity to explore all forms of working with clay.

• Contact: [email protected]

Pale Walker

Beyond the Pale, a touring exhibition coming to St Leonards, builds a body of work questioning the notion of nationhood and landscape in the 21st century. It is inspired by the artist, Zoe Childerley, walking the length

of the Anglo-Scottish border alone. This covers a region with the most national parks, darkest skies and least population in the country, but also includes the military installations of the West Coast, upland hill farming of the Cheviots and the largest human-made forest in the UK.

• Solaris Print, 76 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, until Saturday 27th November.

Abandoned and adrift

A new play from award winning writer John Knowles, The Mary Celeste & the Beast of the Bowery, is coming to the Stables Theatre in November via London’s West End (well, the Drayton Arms, Kensington, anyway). Intriguing pre-publicity says it’s about “a priest, a cabin boy and a woman in chains, abandoned and adrift on the vast Adriatic, confined and forced to confront the past and one another”.

• The Stables Theatre, Hastings 16th, 17th November stablestheatre.co.uk/mary-celeste-and-beast-of-the-bowery



