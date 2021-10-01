Clown Cartel

As part of their Clown in the Time of Pandemic project, Theatre Nation have organised a three-day clown skills workshop – an opportunity to work with “two masters of British comedy”, Chris Lynam and Ben Keaton. Chris is a legendary street performer who crossed to the big stage and TV. Ben is a multi-award-winning actor and writer – nominated for an Olivier Award for his portrait of Groucho Marx.

The workshop will include Improvisation, movement, dance, acrobatics, mime, clown character development, situation and group dynamics and will look at story structure, voice and comic rhythm. On the last day, the group will stage an open performance of Dinner for One.

• Clown Cartel workshop is at The Beacon. 67-68 St Mary’s Terrace, Hastings 7th/8th/9th October at 10am-4pm Price: early bird £120; full price £150.

Untitled painting by Luke Bebb part of Project Artworks

Project Art works at the Contemporary

Project Art Works, the Turner Prize nominated collective of neurodiverse artists and activists, are presenting a new exhibition celebrating their creative output at the Foreshore Gallery in Hastings Contemporary. The exhibition will feature works from their archive alongside work created during the Ignition Studio Intervention – a collaborative residency that took place at Hastings Contemporary during lockdown.

The exhibition will coincide with opening of The Turner Prize exhibition show in Coventry. The winner of the Prize will be announced on 1st December 2021 and there are plans to broadcast the awards via a live screening at Hastings Contemporary Gallery. There will also be gallery tours of the exhibition led by their celebrated Robot, and interactive workshops and events.

• Ignition opens on Friday 8th October. Find out more at projectartworks.org/exhibitions/ignition-at-hastings-contemporary

Zuzushii Explores Static Motion

Inspiral is an exhibition on a theme of static motion, an installation in shape and sound. A minimal world of multiple dimensions from the mind of Japanese artist Fumico Azuma, it’s an exploration into the notion of perpetual movement through the use of static material. Using plywood – cut, hung and pulled away from flat surfaces into three dimensional forms, it draws you into a depth of spatial awareness where your own movement governs how the work is experienced. In conjunction with projections and the in-house sound collage of ZUZUSHII MONKEY, this is “unlike any other body of work you’ll see in Hastings”.

• Inspiral runs at ZUZUSHII ART LABORATORY from 26th September-17th October Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-5pm. Private view on Saturday 2nd October, 12pm-6pm.

Exhibition of illuminated works by Jo Israel

Betwixt & Between is the debut solo exhibition of illuminated works by Jo Israel. The work is made using pages taken from bygone picture books and Victorian magic lantern slides.

Using a primitive form of X-ray, she shines light through the pages of old picture books that have images printed on both sides of the page. The images combine, exposing an unseen image world. Israel detaches and houses the appropriated pages in bespoke light boxes (which she calls Shadow Boxes) to preserve the moment of image discovery in perpetuity.

This exhibition will also coincide with the publication of a limited-edition monograph published by the Silverhill Press and featuring an introductory essay by the artist John Stezaker.

• Betwixt & Between will be open to the public at Electro Studios Project Space on 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th October 11-5pm and by appointment between 11th-15th October 2021. The launch event will be on 9th October, 1-5pm.

Early Music Festival Back

Hastings Early Music Festival is back this year at St Mary in the Castle and Kino Teatr on 14th-17th October. International musicians perform a Concert by Candlelight (14th October), Schubert ‘Trout’ Quintet (15th October) and a Sunday afternoon concert at Kino (17th October). There will be talks and open rehearsals throughout the festival.

• Full details and ticket offers: www.hemf.co.uk



