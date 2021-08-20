ETERNAL TRIANGLE

A “trio built on two duos” comprising Trevor Watts – Alto/Soprano/Composer, Veryan Weston – Piano/Synth, and Jamie Harris – Congas/Percussion, will perform an inaugural concert at the Kino Theatre on 17th September. Compositions were originally inspired by rhythmic structures from Africa and South America as well as jazz and European musical forms.

FLAMENCO COMES TO RYE

The Rye Community Arts Centre hosts International Flamenco dance theatre company Cancion Gitana with their dramatic dance theatre show Espana – Arte y Flamenco Espana – which “vividly celebrates Spanish arts and culture from the 15th to the 20th century and explores 500 years of the Golden Age of Spanish culture and history”.

A celebration in Flamenco poetry, music, song and dance Espana – Arte y Flamenco “reveals the very Soul of Spain, the true essence of a nation, the searing heat and riotous colours, the joys and passions, the comedies and tragedies, with insightful poetry, stirring music, spectacular dance and stunning paintings”. September 12th .

INTERNATIONAL PIANO FUNDRAISER

One of the “most revered artists of our time”, Mitsuko Uchida performs a special fundraising concert for Hastings International Piano on Saturday 25th September 2021 at Fairlight Hall.

The hour-long performance from 5.30pm is followed by a drinks reception.

Mitsuko Uchida is known as a “peerless interpreter” of the works of Mozart, Schubert, Schumann and Beethoven, as well for being a devotee of the piano music of Alban Berg, Arnold Schoenberg, Anton Webern, and György Kurtág.

Supporters of Hastings International Piano can reserve a place for a minimum suggested donation of £100 per person.

Mitsuko Uchida

ART FOR ALL

The Southwater Community Centre is putting on a wide-ranging art exhibition to run during this year’s Coastal Currents Festival. It’s a community-based project featuring around 25 different artists of all ages and walks

of life, from children to pensioners, and amateurs to professionals.

Many different mediums will be on show including painting, stencil work, embroidery and photography. It includes works from people who might not otherwise have confidence or opportunity to show their works. Mayor, Councillor James Bacon, opens a special viewing on Friday 3rd September from 6pm, with MP Sally Anne Hart.

The show runs from August 31st to 19th September. Further information from Nick Hill on 07984732716 or the community centre on 01424 461414, or email [email protected]

Jim Hawkins in the Apple Barrel by Nick Hill

YOUNGSTERS LOOK FOR A BOOK

Hastings Museum & Art Gallery and the National Literacy Trust’s Hastings Hub have teamed up to bring a literary treasure hunt to Hastings.

Look for a Book encourages children to explore their local area while finding something new to read. Books are hidden in spots across the town for children to find, read and then re-hide in a different location once they’re done. Running until 26th August, you will find books hidden around Hastings Museum & Art Gallery to kick start your treasure hunt.

The books are free from the National Literacy Trust. Tucked inside each one is a post card with a note to keep the game going. The books are suitable for Key Stage Two age range, seven to 11.



