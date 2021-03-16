Dates announced for England’s Creative Coast

The landmark project, England’s Creative Coast, is shared between seven arts organisations – Cement Fields, Creative Folkestone, De La Warr Pavilion, Hastings Contemporary, Metal, Towner Eastbourne and Turner Contemporary. It aims to create a new outdoor cultural experience that connects art with landscape, and local stories with global perspectives. It brings together the Waterfronts commissions and the world’s first art GeoTour, with each partner presenting their own section of the project as follows:

Turner Contemporary, Margate, presents Michael Rakowitz: April is the cruellest month, 1st May – 12th November

Cement Fields, Gravesend, presents Jasleen Kaur: The first thing I did was to kiss the ground 22nd May – 12th November

Metal, Southend-on-Sea, presents Katrina Palmer: Hello and Retreat,

22nd May – 12th November

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, presents Holly Hendry: Invertebrate,

29th May – 12th November

Hastings Contemporary presents Andreas Angelidakis: Seawall,

29th May – 12th November

Towner Eastbourne presents Mariana Castillo Deball: Walking through the town I followed a pattern on the pavement that became the magnified silhouette of a woman’s profile

29th May – 12th November

Creative Folkestone presents Pilar Quinteros: Janus Fortress

29th May – 12th November.

Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition rescheduled

Hastings International Piano, the charity responsible for the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition and the Hastings International Piano Festival has announced that the 2021 Concerto Competition due to take place in June has been rescheduled to early 2022, owing to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The Concerto Competition is an internationally renowned biennial competition for young concert pianists from around the world. In 2019, 40 pianists came to compete in Hastings during the live finals. Their prize: the opportunity to perform with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on a two-night final and to win a first prize of £15,000.

The rescheduled competition is now confirmed to take place from 24th February – 5th March 2022 with successful entrants being selected from video auditions by a panel appointed by Professor Vanessa Latarche, who is Head of Keyboard at The Royal College of Music in London.

• For more information, go to their website: hastingsinternationalpiano.org



