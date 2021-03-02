EDGE – WE MADE IT is a contemporary craft exhibition created by East Sussex College BA Designer Maker students that runs online from 1st March.

All students have had to be more creative and resourceful over the last year and this is certainly true for BA Designer Maker students studying for their University of Brighton accredited degree.

This ‘Covid’ year meant that the Work Experience module had to have a whole new spin put on it. As the students have been working online at home, the experience of uniting to make work, create content and use social media to promote themselves was proposed as the alternative. They are currently introducing themselves via the Edge Hastings on Facebook, and the 2nd Year Designer Maker Instagram account, Edge – We Made It, with ‘works in progress’ before the main exhibition goes live. The sites are specifically for this exhibition and will close after 6pm on 8th March.

• See the exhibition between 1st and 8th March on facebook.com/edge.hastings.3 or Instagram: @edge.wemadeit.esc

Bev Lee Harling

Barefoot Opera: rehearsals for the ‘people’s opera’, Bloom Britannia, are restarting after Easter. If you want to know more about the project, you can find a short film on their website: It takes a town to make an opera: Bloom Britannia, and also catch an ITV News feature on them from last Tuesday on itv.com/news/meridian/2021-02-22/lockdown-lift-the-opera-going-virtual

You can still join the project – the official ‘sign up’ page is now on the Barefoot Opera website with all relevant details.

• Go to barefootopera.com/bloom-britannia-launch to find out more. If you have any questions about the production or want to join the weekly ‘virtual café’ meetings every Friday at 11.00am, email [email protected]

PAINTING THE PROM is a competition call-out for local artists to design and paint a mural for one of the ‘suntrap’ seating booths on the lower promenade of St Leonards seafront. Submission is FREE, and every artist selected gets a fee of £300.

This is a unique opportunity for local artists to create a new artwork for the seafront that will engage, surprise and delight those who see it. The unique St Leonards suntrap booths were built in 1934 by Sidney Little, the Concrete King. Since then, generations of people have sat on the benches, looking out to sea, which has inspired this year’s theme: Day Dreaming. Mural submissions will be chosen by a committee of St Leonards artists, residents and community representatives. Submissions will be featured on the PAINTING THE PROM 2021 online gallery. In other words, if your work is not selected, it will still be seen!

• To apply, go to https://goodstuffinstlens.com/painting-the-prom-call-out

and fill in the online application form before midnight on 31st March 2021.



