Hastings Contemporary has re-opened after Lockdown2 with two hugely anticipatedexhibitions – Lakwena Maciver’s Homeplace and Stephen Chambers’ The Court of Redonda. Lakwena Maciver, one of the UK’s most exciting contemporary black artists, creates painted prayers and meditations which respond to and re-appropriate elements of popular culture. Stephen Chambers paints characters in otherworldly settings as he explores histories that are real and imagined.

• Go to hastingscontemporary.org for more information.

In Guilty Pleasures, a collection of oil paintings, Hastings-based artist, Katherine Reekie has attempted to create wonderous, devout, but ultimately pointless objects. Like so much of what we are attracted to, these works reflect the foolishness of human desire.

• See the show at Caroline Morris, 59 Kings Rd, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 6DY. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11.00am-4.00pm until 4th January. Featured artists, Annie Rae – Prints, Susan Elliott – Mosaics, Katherine Reekie – Oil Paintings, Alistair Kendry – Collage.

The De La Warr Pavilion opened again last Saturday on its 85th birthday and will be lit up at night throughout the holiday period. It will be open seven days a week until 3rd January (excluding Christmas Day) and then close for two weeks until 16th January. There is a packed programme of events in 2021 including the launch of two new exhibitions on 23rd January: Rock Against Racism: Militant Entertainment 1976 – 82 and All in the Same Storm: Pandemic Patchwork Stories. You no longer have to book in advance.

• Visit dlwp.com for more information

Emma Harding makes mosaics which are not conventional but create an exciting, varied surface using many found and recycled materials. She currently has a small exhibition, Branching Out, at Zoom Arts with 50% of all sales going to Hastings Foodbank. Emma says: “Come and talk to me about my recent work!” Julie Gurr has been contributing her excellent basketry skills to collaborate on some pieces and some standalone baskets by Julie will also be at the exhibition.

• See the show at Zoom Arts Gallery at Warrior Square Station, St Leonards. Open Monday 14th December – Saturday 19th December 11.00am-3.00pm daily.

If you’re looking for something original, unique and local this Christmas, Pop In at Two63 is a new artist-led pop-up shop at 263 London road in St Leonards. It’s stocked with curated local art and hand-made items by artists, designers, jewellers and makers including prints and original watercolours and ceramics. 100% of the sale price goes directly to the artist.

• Open Friday and Sat 10.00am-5.00pm, Sunday 11.00-4.00pm until Christmas. Find them on instagram



