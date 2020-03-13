Glitterbug

A fundraiser screening of Derek Jarman’s Glitterbug – a lovingly compiled montage of Jarman’s Super 8 footage fused with a multitextured Brian Eno score, posthumously assembled by his friends. The film constitutes a breathless journey around the director’s favoured stomping grounds such as Italy, Spain and London. Featured in the film are Tilda Swinton, Adam Ant, William S. Burroughs and many more familiar faces. This fundraiser is to contribute to the Art Fund’s goal of purchasing Derek Jarman’s Dungeness home, Prospect Cottage, and to preserve and maintain it.

• Electric Palace, High Street, Sunday 22nd March, 4.30pm.

Coneboy

Clive Parker-Sharp

Sussex author Clive Parker-Sharp presents his novel Coneboy with readings and live acoustic music. Clive has played with punk groups The Members, Spizz Energi, and Athletico Spizz 80, and he’s a founding member and songwriter in 80’s mega-band Big Country. Clive’s first book The Box came out in 2012, and is now being adapted for TV. His new book, the semi-auto-biographical work Coneboy, is teased out in spoken-word and song by Clive and Marshall, through a one hour show, with Q&A and book signing to follow.

• Performances will be at: Printed Matter on Queens Road, 1st April, 6pm; Twelve Hundred Postcards, Queens Road, 8th April, 6pm; Kino-Teatr, Norman Road, 22nd and 29th April, 3pm; De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 1st and 8th October (times tbc).

Hastings Beatles Day 2019

PICTURE: Tony Ham

Hastings Beatles Day

The countdown is on to Hastings Beatles Day which will be held at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday 5th April from midday. The popular event sees local and national musicians interpreting songs from across the entire Beatles collection in a wide variety of styles. There will be over 70 acts with over 350 performers playing across three stages. Younger fans can also join the Little Beatles music making sessions between 2pm and 5pm and learn how to perform a song using different instruments and sounds with live performing musicians.

This year, the event will be supporting local Hastings-based charity The Sara Lee Trust, who support people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses by providing free specialist counselling and complementary therapy care.

• Tickets are available on the door, or in advance from the White Rock Theatre Box Office on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk

For the full list of performers, go to hastingsbeatlesday.com

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman

PICTURE: Nikki Bidgood

‘On Reflection’ Tour

2020 marks 25 years of making music together for this popular wife and husband duo. Twice winners of ‘Best Duo’ BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2016, and 2013, Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have long established themselves as one of the UK Folk scene’s most rewardingly enduring partnerships.

To celebrate and acknowledge this milestone, the couple will revisit and reinterpret songs which span their career. From the early days of folk supergroup Equation through to their current release Personae with a nod or two along the way to their extra-curricular musical adventures, the evening promises a whistle-stop tour through their artistic journey to date.

• Playing: Wednesday 18 March – St Mary in the Castle, Hastings. Show 7.30pm Tickets £15 adv. www.stmaryinthecastle.co.uk/events



