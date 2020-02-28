New Queers on the Block

On Saturday 7 March, New Queers On The Block, a touring series of shows programmed by the Marlborough Theatre in Brighton, present a double bill at Masonic Hall, Hastings as a tour finale in conjunction with local arts organisation, Home Live Art.

Brighton’s Marlborough Theatre have produced, commissioned and toured New Queers On The Block – a programme created to develop performances by innovative LGBTQ+ artists.

In Hastings, NQOTB and Home Live Art present Lucy Hutson’s autobiographical BOUND, reflecting on Lucy’s past and present, using authentic documentation and performance filmed over a 10 year period. Joining Lucy will be Oozing Gloop. Check out www.homeliveart.com to learn more.

Coastal Currents Needs You!

Cee Pil’s street art – a leading feature of 2019’s Coastal Currents festival – has placed among the world’s top street art pieces of 2019, putting Bexhill on the map with major and capital cities across the globe. Now Coastal Currents needs public support if it’s going to carry on into its 22nd year, bringing more joy and attention to our wonderfully creative stretch of seaside. Look on their website, as well as HIP’s and HOT’s for coverage of last year’s festival.

• Find the new crowdfunder here: www.gofundme.com/coastal-currents-2020

Show Home

Solaris’ latest show is New Prints by Tom Banks. Tom says “Wandering down empty streets past homes, imagining the lives lived within. This exhibition is a chance to step across the tended borders, over the threshold, unseen, to take a peek inside.

“There is stillness, the inhabitants conspicuous by their absence. The reassuring mundane signs of occupancy are to be found in these domestic scenes, a vase of lavender, a wrinkle in the bed covers. But we are interlopers. The familiar becomes unfamiliar, unknown, things in the wrong place.”

Banks graduated from Kingston University in 1996 with a BA (Hons) Fine Art Painting. He has exhibited in London, Manchester, Swansea, Barcelona and throughout South East England. He has work held in private collections in London, Kent, East Sussex and Spain. In 2016 he won the Beep International Painting Prize. He resides and works in St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex.

• Exhibition runs from 22nd February until Saturday 4th April, at Solaris Print Ltd, 76 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN38 0EJ. Open Tuesday to Friday, 1pm to 6pm, Saturday, 10am to 6pm.

