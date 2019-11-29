Christmas Art Fair at the Old Gallery

Merry Makers Xmas Shakers is a pop-up shop that will feature handmade items sold directly to you by local artisans, the majority of whom are parents to young children making their wares as precious as their time. The pop-up is brought to you by Estelle Collections and will coincide with Hastings Old Town Christmas Weekend. It will be the first event in The Old Gallery since the shop changed hands to its current owner last month. The pop-up will feature fine art prints; ceramics; clothes; Christmas cards and wrapping paper; books; candles; jewellery; apothecary; vegan treats and a happy-hour raffle giving visitors a chance to win something by the featured vendors.

• Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December from 10am – 7pm (Happy Hour Raffle Saturday 4-7pm) The Old Gallery, 57 George Street, Hastings Old Town, TN34 3EE

facebook.com/events/merrymakersxmasshakers

instagram.com/estelle.collections

Winter Art Fair at the Dirty Old Gallery

Arts and crafts made by local hands, on sale at the Dirty Old Gallery, 31a West Street, Hastings, December 7th/8th and 14th/15th, from 12-5pm.

Hidden Treasures at the Stables Art Gallery

All those at Zoom Arts Group are digging deep to come up with some unexpected delights for their ‘Hidden Treasure’ themed exhibition in the Stables Theatre Gallery in December.

As can usually be anticipated from a Zoom Arts exhibition, an eclectic range of exciting new work will be submitted from a diverse range of practitioners; from ceramicists and textile workers through to painters, photographers and glass sculptors there will be wide range of media and an arresting range of styles in response to this stimulating brief. The exhibition will run throughout December, opening on Monday 2nd December, and supporting the theme of the Stables Theatre Christmas show, Treasure Island. Please note the gallery closes during the afternoons 1-6pm. It closes Sunday 29 December. There will be a public viewing with refreshments on Saturday 7th December from 11am until 2pm where everyone is welcome to join Zoom Arts Group in the Stables Theatre Gallery.

O’Higgins and Luft Play Monk and Trane

Jazz veteran Dave O’Higgins and young ‘firebrand’ Rob Luft will lead a quartet featuring Thelonious Monk compositions (expect some rarely heard ones!) and tunes played by John Coltrane with especial reference to his choice of standards in the 1950s. Both Monk and Trane were ‘modernists’, but also steeped in swing and the rich tradition of the beboppers. Dave and Rob intend to respect this lineage whilst putting their own mark on it. Expect some swing, fun, grooves and moods from this exciting new collaboration.

Dave has worked with some of the world’s finest musicians, including Jimmy Smith, Nancy Wilson, Peggy Lee, Stephane Grapelli, Jamie Cullum, John Dankworth, Cleo Laine and Frank Sinatra. Rob, a 25-year-old Londoner, was named ‘Breakthrough Act of the Year’ in last year’s Jazz FM Awards and was nominated ‘British Jazz Musician of the Year’ in the Parliamentary Jazz Awards 2018. They will be joined by Irish keyboard player Scott Flanigan and American drummer Rod Youngs, last seen at Jazz Hastings in February.

• Tuesday 17th December, East Hastings Sea Angling Association, The Stade, Hastings, TN34 3JF. Doors open 7.45 for 8.30 start. A Jazz Hastings event.



