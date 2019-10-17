Hastings Arts Forum Big Fundraising Bazaar and pop up cafe!

Saturday 26th October 11am-5pm, 36 Marina

(under Marine Court) St Leonards TN38 0BU.

Art materials and books, quality clothes, plants, material, wool and more. Lovely lunches, yummy cakes, mulled wine, teas and coffee. Bring your friends and meet old friends over delicious food and drink, and grab some bargains.

James Tissot: Master of fashion and frisson

James Tissot was a man of paradoxes: a Frenchman turned Englishman, a man who loved to paint women but never married. The detail with which he described the fashions of the period make his work a dress historian’s dream!

• Lecture by Lizzie Darbyshire, run by The Arts Society Rother Valley. Visitors welcome (suggested donation £7). Will be held at the Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings TN34 2SA, 2.00 pm. Monday 21st October 2019.

Petr Chmel at Dirty Old Gallery

Petr Chmel was born in Olomouc in the Czech Republic in 1979 and lives now in Hastings. His enthusiasm and interest in art emerged early in childhood and carried right through his studies: art is at the centre of his life. Inge Kosková’s graphics and other painters such as Václav Hlaváč, Slavoj Kovařík and Jan Stratil helped him find his pictorial style, but his main interests and motives are always renewed. At present, Petr mainly depicts women’s naked figures recalling the great masters Modigliani or Gaugauin. For these he uses a special technique which he has named `pedrage`. Pedrage consists of several stages. Elementary materials including coloured plaster, turpentine and oil colours are applied in layers to create opaque and shiny effects in the paintings. His drawings are collected around the world, including by Václav Klaus, Czech President until 2013.

• Dirty Old Gallery is open on Saturdays and Sundays 12-5ish, throughout October.

Memorial to Molly Townson

Hastings International Music Festival presents a one-of-a-kind Musical Evening celebrating the life of their beloved former chairman, Molly Townson (1943-2019). Molly was an inspiration to several generations of singers and performers, and this is our chance to remember her, and her musical life, joyfully together. Ticket prices: £12, £8 for Over 60s, £6 for Under 16s and Students with ID (including booking fee). All proceeds will go to the Molly Townson Bursary Fund, for young people intending to pursue a career in the performing arts. Sunday 27th October, 7pm, White Rock Theatre.

In a Quiet Place

Printmaking and photography exhibition showcasing Ali Stum, Birgitta Wilson and Caroline Fraser.

Red Door Gallery, 58 Cinque Ports St, Rye,

23rd October 2019 – 3rd November 2019.

The Edge Group – Conversation

Grace Lau, Roz Cran, Lucinda Wells and Lauris Morgan-Griffiths came together in 2014 to form the Edge group. Edge have had three exhibitions at Hastings Station. Since 2017 Edge have been continuing their practice as a Conversation: one person sending an image to another, the next person’s reaction ‘speaks’ to the next one in the group, and so on. As with most conversations the dialogue meandered, broke off, stuttered, went on tangents, took surprising directions, reconvened. Talking to each other through photography proved exhilarating, revealing and sometimes highlighted the difficulties inherent in communicating with others. As the poet John Dryden so succinctly put “Words are but pictures of our thoughts.” For this conversation Edge has removed the words.

• Showing Saturday 12th October – Saturday 9th November 2019 at Solaris Gallery, Norman Road.



