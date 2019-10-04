Beacon Jazz

Fans of avant-garde music are in for a double treat at the Beacon in October. Free jazz trio Somersaults are touring their new album ‘Numerology of Birdsong’ (West Hill Records) featuring local bass hero Olie Brice, Dutch reeds player Tobias Delius and drummer Mark Sanders. The second half of the gig features a set of solo sax from improv pioneer Trevor Watts (interviewed in HIP in March this year). Tickets £5 on the door. 8pm Thursday 17th October 8pm The Beacon 67-68 St Marys Terrace, Hastings, East Sussex,TN34 3LS.

Big Band at Kino

Following the sold-out show in May this year, the Big Band at the Kino returns on 19th October, 2019 with 2 shows at the iconic St. Leonards venue. The seventeen-piece big band is augmented by 4 guest singers known to most who frequent the local scene; Chantelle Duncan, Dr. Savage, Blair McKitchan, Bev Lee Harling and featuring their own original songs. This round of performances will include fantastic new arrangements from Frank Moon, Chris White and Greg Heath. We have the best lead performers, blistering improvised solos and an exhilarating modern big band. All you could want from a musical extravaganza. Check out the compilation video from the last show, you can book your tickets on the Kino’s website.

Blues in the Afternoon

Following last year’s fantastic show, Blues in the afternoon is back at The Sea Angling Club on The Stade in Hastings Old Town, on Sunday 6th October, from 2pm (free entry, donations to St Michael’s Hospice welcome). The Mayor will be opening this year’s proceedings and local Historian and music expert Andre Palfrey-Martin will be the show’s MC. There will be incredible live Music from the talented: Freak Flag; Pete Prescott and Friends; an appearance from the Eric Harmer Band; and music and poetry from Pete Brown. A new CD will be available for £5, featuring fab local bands including Kingsize Slim, Roger Hubbard, Nelson King, Peter O’Donnell plus many more. Proceeds from CD sales will go to St Michael’s Hospice.

Plastication Imagination

From 17 September to 27 October 2019, Marybeth Haas will be displaying work in six locations on advertising boards along Hastings and St Leonards Seafront, as part of both Coastal Currents and Photohastings season. Two sets of images are opposite the rear of Debenhams, close to the underground walkway from the underground car park, and another pair are to the left heading towards Hastings Pier.

Haas comments: “These images are a result of my own exploration and expression of multiple conflicting thoughts and feelings about the environmental challenges we collectively face. Overall, I feel optimistic about our capacity for connecting with and caring for our environment. I also feel an urgent need for collective shifts in attitude, and frustration about how difficult it sometimes is for me to make better choices and also what I see as continuing mass complacency. We are slowly waking up to the need to change our behaviour, particularly our attachment to using plastics and habit of throwing things away after use. We still need to find motivation and inspiration to commit to making more holistic and less convenient choices.”

New Reggae Sound

Humble Rumble Sound System is a new Hastings’ based reggae Sound that’ll be powering The Hastings Dub Club. First session at Crowleys Bar, 56-57 Havelock Road, Hastings, TN34 1BE on Saturday 19 October, 9 pm till late, free entry. Run by father and son, Charlie and Jamie Woods, Humble Rumble is supplying a musical treat for lovers of reggae music, coincidentally during Black History month. The duo have built a massive System that pumps out heavy vintage and new reggae, from the 1970’s right up to date, including Humble Rumble’s own slab of newly released 7” vinyl featuring singer Milton Blake on one of Jamie’s crucial rhythms.



