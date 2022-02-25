Ivory Tinkling

The Hastings International Piano Competition is running at the White Rock Theatre until March 5th. The promoters say that it has quietly become one of the most prestigious piano competitions in the world. So much so that the Royal College of Music is entrusting Hastings International Piano Competition to manage a new graduate orchestra, the Royal College of Music Prince Consort Orchestra, which will make its debut in Hastings in two weeks ahead

of the welcome return of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The competition has a record number of entries from over 40 countries.

hastingsinternationalpiano.org

Human Experience

Alt-Pitch – usually an online local arts festival – is hosting an event at St Mary in the Castle on the afternoon of Sunday March 20. It is “inviting the audience to engage in an active conversation about how humans experience the environments in which they exist. Three artists present three very different artworks reflecting on their own connection with their surroundings, using digital technology.” The works includeSyntropy 360 by Allie Joy; Edgeland by Ruby Colley and Transcendence – by Edifice Dance Theatre.

www.altpitch.org

Reigniting Energy

Hastings Women’s Film Festival 2022 is back at Kino Teatr to screen more movies made by women in celebration of International Women’s Day. Female talent from Hastings and across the Southeast will be showcasing their work, reigniting the energy created in the first event on IWD 2020. The 2022 event will provide female filmmakers a platform to celebrate their creativity and dedication to film.

Sunday 6 March. 2pm-4pm. www.kino-teatr.co.uk

Exposure Unit

A new Silk Screen Print Studio has opened at ‘The Yard’ in Hastings.

It’s membership-based and owner Clare Somerville-Perkins is inviting artists to join up. She says the large studio is equipped with “professional silkscreen printing equipment enabling high quality artwork. It has a wash out area, exposure unit, print bed and drying rack.”

www.processclub.co.uk

Cassette Culture

Passionate Particlesis a new Philip Sanderson CD – just released on the Klanggalerie label in Austria – it is an hour-long compilation of instrumentals and songs drawn from LP, CD, cassette, and download releases made between 2000 and 2021 and nearly all recorded in Hastings. He writes: “I began making music in the late 1970s as part of the Cassette Culture and DIY movement that blossomed after punk. I had my own ‘label’ called Snatch Tapes and released music (with Steven Ball) on tape and vinyl as part of Storm Bugs. In 2002 I moved to Hastings and that same year had an exhibition at the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery. Subsequently I showed work as part of Keith Rodway’s Trash Cannes festival and in 2016 made a short film in and around Hastings called Pebble Dot Dash which was hosted on the Wire’s website.”

[email protected]

Formidable Sax

Hastings Jazzbrings us two more formidable sax players for its March gig. This time it’s Jean Toussaint and Jason Yarde, playing as part of a new quartet – Bafatoya.

Toussait – born in the Antilles and raised in New York City – spent four years as part of Art Blakey’s legendary Jazz Messengers before moving to London in 1987. Yarde has an international career as a player and composer and has worked with some of the biggest names in British Jazz. Larry Bartley is on bass and Shaney Forbes is on drums.

Tuesday 8 March. Tickets on the door. jazzhastings.co.uk



