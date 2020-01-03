By Andrew Myers

HASTINGS Based Sax Legend Jason Yarde needs your help!

Acoutastic Bombastic is a thirteen piece band of some of the top improvisers in the UK – all multi-instrumentalists. Exciting, cutting-edge music that deserves to be heard.

I know myself that it’s reasonably easy to record four or five musicians – but the money just seems to have disappeared for this kind of large scale, ambitious music that doesn’t allow itself to be easily labelled for marketing purposes.

So crowdfunding it is. The first campaign folded, thanks to the platform, Pledge, collapsing. No one lost out, but in Jason’s words, still ‘pretty hair raising!’

Not to be deterred, Jason is trying again – this time using Indiegogo. The launch gig on Nov 18 as part of the London Jazz Festival was a big success – but there’s still some way to go. And a rather pressing deadline of January 20th!

So dig deep, and help a top local musician create something special.

www.indiegogo.com/projects/acoutastic-bombastic-help-us-finish-our-debut-lp#

Jason Yarde and Members of Acoutastic Bombastic, LFJ Nov 2019



