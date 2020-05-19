In 1935 DLWP was designed as a place to bring people together, inside and out, and we will work hard to bring that back to you as soon as we can.

But as we head into the autumn, it may be that the way the building operates and the programmes and services that we offer will look different to before. We will have to adapt to our situation, not least because of the dramatic loss of income incurred since closure.

Scene from Marc Bauer’s wall mural, part of Mal Etre / Performance

PICTURE: Rob Harris

We have been told that cafés, bars and leisure facilities may be allowed to re-open from the beginning of July, although social distancing will still have to be maintained. Before we determine the Pavilion’s opening date, we will ensure that every part of the operation is Covid-secure and compliant with government standards of cleanliness and social distancing. We are considering an approach where the opening of our outside terrace bar, café bar and galleries would be phased, opening separate areas of the building when we are confident that our visitors and staff will be safe. The exhibitions Zadie Xa: Child of Maghalmi and the Echoes of Creation and Marc Bauer: Mal Être/ Performance will remain in the galleries until at least September to give everyone an opportunity to visit.

However it is clear that it would be irresponsible for us to offer events that involve a lot of people gathering in one place. Regrettably this means that our free community events such as the highly popular Sunset Screenings will not take place, neither will Bexhill Record Fair, Dubs at DLWP or Beach Beats. The good news is that we have rescheduled these events to Summer 2021 and your tickets remain valid for the new dates. We have also rescheduled Toots and The Maytals and Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club.

A View from Zadie Xa’s Child of Magohalmi

and the Echoes of Creation

• To help the DLWP to continue its substantial social and cultural offerings in these troubling times, have a look at the Support section of their website: www.dlwp.com/support



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

