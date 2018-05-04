As part of their 1066 Local Energy campaign, Energise Sussex Coast is planning an Eco Show Homes event for September and is looking for local people who’ve made energy efficient changes to their property and reduced their carbon emissions, willing to have their home included with either an open house or a virtual tour. Zelly Restorick reports.

Have you installed a solar thermal or bio mass boiler, energy saving insulation, solar panels, damp proofing, DIY draft exclusion, a wind turbine? If so, Energise Sussex Coast would love to hear from you.

The idea is for people to share ideas and experiences, connect with neighbours and peers in their local community and find out about the practicalities and reality of making large or small changes to a property without listening to a sales pitch from a company.

“The Eco Show Homes event will inspire local people about how they can save money and

feel healthier and warmer in their homes.” says Kate Meakin of ESC. The houses will be a mixture of styles and ages, and the energy efficiency measures will range from simple changes to eco-refurbs.

l Interested in taking part or finding out more? Contact kate@energisesussexcoast.co.uk or call on 07840 485344.

Free trees for schools & communities

In order to give everybody in the UK the chance to plant one, the Woodland Trust is giving away trees to schools and communities.

• For more information visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/community-tree-pack

Foreshore Trust Small Grants

Applications are invited for the eighth round of the Foreshore Trust Small Grants Programme – a grant scheme for voluntary and community groups offering a service within Hastings & St Leonards. Around £60,000 is available this year for small grants of up to £5,000 each.

• To apply, please email and request an application form from Foreshore-Small@hastings.gov.uk between 16th April and 14th June 2018. www.hastings.gov.uk/my_community/grants/foreshoretrust

Is Solar PV for me?

May 26 @10-13.00 Free

Workshop giving local residents impartial information to help decide if solar panels are the right choice for their property, Looking at set-up cost, feed-in tariff and payback period, followed by a Q&A with an expert and a Hastings resident who has already successfully installed them

• More information can be found on their website www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk/events/is-solar-pv-for-me

Community Bike Workshop

Has created a shareable infographic dealing with the terrible state of walking and cycling infrastructure in Hastings.

• Download: www.bikelabhastings.org/hastings-deserves-better/

For more visit Facebook

Looking at Trees new WEA course

Six sessions, beginning each week at Chapel Park Community Centre. Study by studying pre-cut timber and related images, then walking in Summerfields Woods and discussing particular species on the way. The emphasis is practical tree study, but it’s also hoped the class will develop conversations about nature writers and artists and the thoughts and stories participants may bring to the group.

• A gentle walking fitness level is required. On Fridays at 10.00am, May 4th to June 15th, three hours per session. www.enrolonline.wea.org.uk/Online/2017/CourseInfo.aspx?r=C3742464

We hope you have enjoyed reading this article from Hastings Independent. The future of this volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.