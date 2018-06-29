Who knew that this selection of fresh, juicy ingredients would work so well together? Well, they most certainly

do, and what a delicious combo it is! Fragrant mint, juicy watermelon and soft, ripe avo make the perfect team mates!

I actually enjoyed this on the side of gluten-free pittas loaded with bbq’d veggies. Who doesn’t love a barbie when the sun’s out-out!

Simply chop all of the ingredients and chill for an hour before serving.

WHOLESOME KITCHEN BY HOLLY JOHNSON

We hope you have enjoyed reading this article from Hastings Independent. The future of this volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.