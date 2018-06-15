Turmeric & Pineapple Turbo Charger Smoothie
Nothing screams summer and lazy days soaking-up the glorious rays quite like a sun-like smoothie concoction! This one is crammed with anti-inflammatory turmeric which is amazing for skin, heart, gut, actually, it’s great for promoting and supporting all-round health and wellbeing.
To make this blend, you will need:
• 1 x tsp freshly grated turmeric
• 1 x frozen banana
• Half a ripe pineapple (cubed)
• 3 x tbsp coconut milk
• Juice of half a lime
• 100g almonds
• 300ml coconut water
• Ice…
Blend and serve (fresh mint sprig optional!)
WHOLESOME KITCHEN BY HOLLY JOHNSON
