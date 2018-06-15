Nothing screams summer and lazy days soaking-up the glorious rays quite like a sun-like smoothie concoction! This one is crammed with anti-inflammatory turmeric which is amazing for skin, heart, gut, actually, it’s great for promoting and supporting all-round health and wellbeing.

To make this blend, you will need:

• 1 x tsp freshly grated turmeric

• 1 x frozen banana

• Half a ripe pineapple (cubed)

• 3 x tbsp coconut milk

• Juice of half a lime

• 100g almonds

• 300ml coconut water

• Ice…

Blend and serve (fresh mint sprig optional!)

WHOLESOME KITCHEN BY HOLLY JOHNSON

