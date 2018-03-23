What a sight for sore eyes you are! This recipe is fresh, simple, and it will hydrate, nourish and re-energise your mind and body.

I love to batch-cook soups and freeze them for a rainy day. I also use gluten-, dairy- & yeast-free stock cubes by Kallo to make the stock.

This recipe can be tweaked to suit all tastes and I always go heavy on the celery to ensure that I am packing in as much of the good stuff as possible.

If you fancy getting your soup on, you will need:

• 2 each of onions, carrots and celery stalks

• 1 Kallo stock cube (400ml water)

• 200g frozen garden peas

• 1 handful fresh mint

• 1 tbsp coconut butter

• Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Finely chop base ingredients and soften/fry in coconut oil.

2. Add peas and stock.

3. Bring to boil and add mint.

4. Boil for a further 5 minutes, any longer and the peas won’t be as vibrant in colour.

5. Blend and serve! Hey presto!

WHOLESOME KITCHEN BY HOLLY JOHNSON

