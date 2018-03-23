It’s like spring in a jar, I tell thee! What a joy to behold you are, a feast not just for the eyes!

I absolutely love making this fresh, uplifting smoothie. It’s the perfect way to start the day and it’s bursting at the seams with nourishing vitamins and minerals! Of course, the pretty floral decorations are optional (most of my concoctions are embellished with a flower of some description).

If you’d like to give yourself a burst of glorious energy in the morning, you will need:

• 1 small handful each of strawberries, raspberries

and blueberries

• 1 handful of almonds

• 1 teaspoon of raw, organic maca powder

• 1 tbsp each of coconut nectar and coconut milk

• 1 sprig of fresh mint

Simply cover with coconut water, blend and serve over ice.

WHOLESOME KITCHEN BY HOLLY JOHNSON

