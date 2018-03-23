This amazing juice will most certainly grant you 3 wishes and a whole lot more!

It reminds me of the sunnier, longer spring days that are almost upon us. It’s fresh, colourful, vibrant and beautiful: pretty-much how you’ll feel when you drink one!

The base is a whole pack of organic celery, which is amazing at renewing cells, flushing out toxins and hydrating the body.

To this I add 6 green apples, 1 lime, a handful each of kale, mint & coriander. It’s that simple! Get ready for glowing skin, ultimate hydration and rip-roaring energy!

WHOLESOME KITCHEN BY HOLLY JOHNSON

