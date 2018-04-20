This rip-roarer of a smoothie concoction will most definitely grant you three wishes!

I have fine-tuned this recipe and it most certainly delivers bags of flavour as well as hydrating, recharging and cleansing the body.

Youthful, dewy skin is definitely achievable by ensuring that the gut microbiome is balanced and harmonious. A healthy gut equals healthy, robust and flowing skin and the anti-oxidants in my Green Genie help to zap-up free radicals within the body which can cause ageing of the skin.

You will need:

• 1 x avocado

• 1 x banana

• 1 x handful of spinach

• 1 x handful of kale

• The juice of 1 lime

• Half a pint of coconut water

Blend, serve and enjoy!

WHOLESOME KITCHEN BY HOLLY JOHNSON

