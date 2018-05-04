If you’ve ever wondered what to do with all of your leftover fresh herbs, look no further than my mean, green Genie ice delights!

I love these healthy, wholesome, juicy, healing, skin-clearing, colon-cleansing, immune-boosting nuggets of loveliness!

You can pretty-much use any green herbs you have at home. Here, I have used coriander and parsley to which I’ve added finely chopped fresh ginger and some crushed garlic.

Pop the blended ingredients in to an ice cube tray and cover with melted coconut oil. Once frozen, they can be used any time to form the base of a green smoothie, curries, fragrant soups – whatever takes your fancy and you haven’t wasted anything! Perfect!

WHOLESOME KITCHEN BY HOLLY JOHNSON

