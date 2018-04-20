Michael Smith

Now people are making their first tentative steps towards the beach again, the cliff behind our house has gone white with blossom and our shop has started getting its golden hour of sunshine back, it finally feels like time to enjoy a refreshing, bitter aperitif at the bar come five o’clock …

There’s a bewildering array of the stuff out there but I am hopelessly biased towards classic red Vermouth. It was love at first sip when the bottle we kept for mixing Negronis started winking at me last summer and I thought I’d see how it tasted on its own, with a scoop of ice and a twist of orange rind. It stayed with me on the side of the bar and as the punters came in that day they all ordered a glass after a sip of the stuff turned their heads and I quickly went through a litre bottle of it.

The world does this drink a disservice relegating it to a background ingredient in cocktails. It’s a drink to be savoured on its own. Essentially fortified wine with 40-odd herbs and botanicals added, most notably wormwood (Wermut in German) which gives it that amazing astringent bitterness, Vermouth is just about as complex, refined and refreshing a tipple as you’ll find, and a perfect mouth-waterer to restore and revive you between finishing work and eating dinner.

We serve it simple, with ice and a little orange, using either the original (and finest) Vermouth, Antica Formula, or Punt E Mes, its younger, zippier Fellini-esque cousin.

