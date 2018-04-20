Bang Tidy Mango Lassi Smoothie
Take me to the beach please! This delightful, refreshing and energy-boosting blend reminds me of holidays and sunshine. It’s pretty-much a piña colada without the rum. It’s an absolute marvel for the complexion and it will nourish from the inside with a nutrilicious array of essentials vitamins and minerals. A true youth elixir!
What you’ll need:
• 1 x ripe mango
• 1 x banana
• 2 x slices of fresh pineapple
• 2 x tablespoons of coconut milk
• The juice of 1 lime
• Half a pint of coconut water
Blend and serve.
WHOLESOME KITCHEN BY HOLLY JOHNSON
