The Government confirms the extension of mandatory Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) licensing from 1st October 2018, subject to parliamentary approval

Changes to the regulations will bring purpose-built flats (where there are up to two flats in the block) under the scope of mandatory licensing, removing the rule that licensing applies to HMOs of at least three storeys and five occupants, comprising two or more family units. HMOs affected that are currently licensed under an Additional Licensing scheme will be incorporated into the mandatory scheme.

