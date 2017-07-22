We report elsewhere on the town’s present sporting harvest at adult level. But with schools out until September, summer is also the time for junior sporting seeds to be sown and fertilised. There is a wealth of opportunity for kids of all ages to take to sport in Hastings. Try one or more of the following.

6 Love School Holiday Camps at Amherst LTC

Choose either tennis or a mix of multi-sports/BMX

Ages: tennis 5 to 18; multi-sports 5 to 13

Days: Monday to Friday 24 July to 1 September

Hours: 8.30 am to 4.30 pm (max)

Cost: £12- £20 per single day (discounts for whole week participation and/or sibling sign-up)

www.6lovetenniscoaching.co.uk

Active Hastings Football Tournament at Alexandra Park

5-a-side football tournament

Ages: 14 to 16

Day and hours: Wednesday 30 August 10.30 am to 3.30 pm

Cost: free, register on the day

www.hastings.gov.uk/sport_play/getactive

Active Hastings Street Games at various venues

Multi-sports including football, dodgeball, kick-boxing, archery and volleyball

Ages: various but under 8s must be accompanied by a responsible adult

Days and hours: throughout August – Mondays 1 to 2.30 pm at Hughenden Road Pocket Park, 3.30 to 5pm at Harkness Drive Football Cage, 5.30 to 6.30 pm at Farley Bank MUGA; Wednesdays 1 to 2.30 pm at Oxford Road Play Space; Thursdays 1 to 2.30 pm at Watermill Drive Play Space, 4 to 5.30 pm at Waterside Close Play Space, 6 to 7pm at Wishing Tree Playground; Fridays 10 to 11.30 am at Mendip Gardens, 12 noon to 1.30pm at Rock Lane Play Space, 2.30 to 4 pm at Farley Bank

Cost: free

Active Hastings Summer Tennis Camp at Alexandra Park

Tennis skills and matchplay

Ages: 8 to 15

Days: Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout August

Hours: 10 to 11.30 am

Cost: free (and all equipment provided)

Beauport Park Riding School

Childrens summer riding courses

Days: Monday to Friday (dates tbc)

Hours: 9 am to 1 pm

Cost £65 for the week

www.beauportparkridingschool.co.uk

Boomactive Holiday Club at Bexhill Academy or Helenswood Sports Centre

Multi-sports including gymnastics, dodgeball, football, obstacle races

Ages: primary school

Days: Monday to Friday 7 to 25 August at either venue

Hours: 8.30 am to 4 pm

Cost: £13 for half day, £21 for full day

www.boomactive.co.uk

Essential Sports Training at Horntye or Vinehall School, Robertsbridge

Range of sports including tennis, football, cricket, mini-Olympics, dance, rounders, hockey

Ages: 5 to 14

Days: 1 to 4 August at Horntye; 22 to 25 August at Vinehall

Hours: 9 am to 4 pm

Cost: from £13.50 per single day

www.essentialsports.co.uk

Freedom Leisure Centre summer family pass at Summerfields, Falaise and Helenswood Sports Centres

Multi-sports including swimming, badminton, table-tennis

Ages: whole family

Days: any 6-week period between 1 July and 17 September

Cost: £65 for entire family (2 adults plus any number of children in household)

www.freedom-leisure.co.uk

Summer Activities at the Y (YMCA, St Pauls Road)

Multi-sports and roller-skating

Days and hours: Wednesdays 1 to 3pm for multi-sports; Thursdays 1 to 4pm for skate session

Cost: £2.50 per single session

www.ycentrehastingsorg.uk

Sussex Junior Cricket Festival (various venues across Sussex)

Annual cricket tournament for local junior teams organised by individual clubs including Hastings & St Leonards Priory

Ages: under 11s, 12s, 13s, 14s and 16s

Days: under 12s play the week commencing 31 July, other age groups over subsequent consecutive weeks until end August

www.sussexjcf.play-cricket.com