Sporting Summer: Holiday Fare
We report elsewhere on the town’s present sporting harvest at adult level. But with schools out until September, summer is also the time for junior sporting seeds to be sown and fertilised. There is a wealth of opportunity for kids of all ages to take to sport in Hastings. Try one or more of the following.
6 Love School Holiday Camps at Amherst LTC
Choose either tennis or a mix of multi-sports/BMX
Ages: tennis 5 to 18; multi-sports 5 to 13
Days: Monday to Friday 24 July to 1 September
Hours: 8.30 am to 4.30 pm (max)
Cost: £12- £20 per single day (discounts for whole week participation and/or sibling sign-up)
www.6lovetenniscoaching.co.uk
Active Hastings Football Tournament at Alexandra Park
5-a-side football tournament
Ages: 14 to 16
Day and hours: Wednesday 30 August 10.30 am to 3.30 pm
Cost: free, register on the day
www.hastings.gov.uk/sport_play/getactive
Active Hastings Street Games at various venues
Multi-sports including football, dodgeball, kick-boxing, archery and volleyball
Ages: various but under 8s must be accompanied by a responsible adult
Days and hours: throughout August – Mondays 1 to 2.30 pm at Hughenden Road Pocket Park, 3.30 to 5pm at Harkness Drive Football Cage, 5.30 to 6.30 pm at Farley Bank MUGA; Wednesdays 1 to 2.30 pm at Oxford Road Play Space; Thursdays 1 to 2.30 pm at Watermill Drive Play Space, 4 to 5.30 pm at Waterside Close Play Space, 6 to 7pm at Wishing Tree Playground; Fridays 10 to 11.30 am at Mendip Gardens, 12 noon to 1.30pm at Rock Lane Play Space, 2.30 to 4 pm at Farley Bank
Cost: free
Active Hastings Summer Tennis Camp at Alexandra Park
Tennis skills and matchplay
Ages: 8 to 15
Days: Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout August
Hours: 10 to 11.30 am
Cost: free (and all equipment provided)
Beauport Park Riding School
Childrens summer riding courses
Days: Monday to Friday (dates tbc)
Hours: 9 am to 1 pm
Cost £65 for the week
www.beauportparkridingschool.co.uk
Boomactive Holiday Club at Bexhill Academy or Helenswood Sports Centre
Multi-sports including gymnastics, dodgeball, football, obstacle races
Ages: primary school
Days: Monday to Friday 7 to 25 August at either venue
Hours: 8.30 am to 4 pm
Cost: £13 for half day, £21 for full day
Essential Sports Training at Horntye or Vinehall School, Robertsbridge
Range of sports including tennis, football, cricket, mini-Olympics, dance, rounders, hockey
Ages: 5 to 14
Days: 1 to 4 August at Horntye; 22 to 25 August at Vinehall
Hours: 9 am to 4 pm
Cost: from £13.50 per single day
www.essentialsports.co.uk
Freedom Leisure Centre summer family pass at Summerfields, Falaise and Helenswood Sports Centres
Multi-sports including swimming, badminton, table-tennis
Ages: whole family
Days: any 6-week period between 1 July and 17 September
Cost: £65 for entire family (2 adults plus any number of children in household)
Summer Activities at the Y (YMCA, St Pauls Road)
Multi-sports and roller-skating
Days and hours: Wednesdays 1 to 3pm for multi-sports; Thursdays 1 to 4pm for skate session
Cost: £2.50 per single session
Sussex Junior Cricket Festival (various venues across Sussex)
Annual cricket tournament for local junior teams organised by individual clubs including Hastings & St Leonards Priory
Ages: under 11s, 12s, 13s, 14s and 16s
Days: under 12s play the week commencing 31 July, other age groups over subsequent consecutive weeks until end August
www.sussexjcf.play-cricket.com
