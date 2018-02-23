BY DANIEL BURTON

Great Britain sent its largest team ever to the Winter Olympics this month – a total of 59 athletes. But where are the winter sports facilities in our local area?

For many years up to 1997 Hastings had an ice rink based at White Rock. There have been a number of campaigns since then to get a new ice rink in Hastings or restore the old one. In particular there was a campaign in 2010 to re-open the old one which attracted over 3,000 followers. But of course now we have the skateboard park where the ice rink once was.

There was also a plan back in the 80s and 90s to have a dry ski slope just behind Summerfields Sports Centre, but sadly this was never developed either.

The new “Sports Village” behind Bexhill Road at the Bulverhythe playing fields, which will cost millions of pounds to create, is not going to provide a single winter sports activity – not even curling, which is an excellent sport for people with disabilities. Why not?

