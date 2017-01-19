The iconic Marine Court, St Leonards is the location of OBJEKT D’ART! – Michele Doyle’s new gallery showcasing antique specialists and featuring an ever-changing display of affordable and exclusive artifacts. From retro lighting to floaty lace and glorious glittering canvases the space host’s dealers and artists with flair, panache, knowledge and expetise. These currently include:

Michele Doyle

who is showing lino and wood-cut prints, incorporating movement and amusement into the ink. Her current work features dogs and circus themes. Michele has, for over twenty years owned Emporium Antiques Centre in Lewes, which hosts over sixty dealers, and this exciting project ushers in a new chapter for her art.

Alistair Kendry

Who produces gold leaf works, large powerful abstract paintings and Dadaist collages with fabulous energy. Alistair, who studied at Royal Worcester Porcelain and The Slade has taught for many years and may hold classes at Objekt D’Art in the future.

Tim Mason

(Pop Cycle) deals in funky mid 20th Century items including retro furniture and lighting, prints, collectibles and various vintage delights.

Claire Lonsdale and Rebekah Beswetherick

‘Yohka’ – have gorgeous collections of art deco, oriental and ethnic interior pieces, including specialist antique Asiatic textiles and japanese kimonos.

Other eclectic experts exhibit a wide range of costumes, vintage and antique jewellery, unique silver designer delights and an ephemera section contaning fascinating historic antique prints of local scenes and the surrounding area. There is also a section featuring old linens, velvet, silks, and vintage clothes, Victorian petticoats, accessories, handbags, trimmings and warm coats.

OBJEKT D’ART Marine Court, St Leonards is open Thursday-Saturday 10:30 – 17:00, Sun 11:00

– 16:00. Michele Doyle -Instagram – princesskimmyemporium/Tim Mason (#Quirkypop on instragram)