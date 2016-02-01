Subscribe and get HIP at home
First things first – our volunteers are fully committed to continuing to print the paper as a free fortnightly news source. HIP will always be free at distribution points throughout Hastings and St Leonards.
But if you’d like the luxury of a home delivery, and the chance to help us invest in providing more community services in the future, here’s your chance. A whole year’s subscription costs just £30 – that’s the equivalent of one coffee-shop coffee a month.
Alternatively, if you’d like to support us by donating without subscribing, please click here.
Mary Windsor – :
Would a subscription for an e-mail version be a possibility ?
Thanks M.
Cathy Dann – :
Hi Mary, we’re not currently set up for that I’m afraid. You can see most of our back issues here though: http://www.hastingsindependentpress.co.uk/back-issues/
Mark Conway – :
I Love Hastings, the old town in particular i think its very bohemian and its Great that some people care enough to bring some truth to the public and a refreshing change from Britains enemy owned and controlled Tory media including the now ‘fallen into enemy hands,and once respected B.B.C.if i was the editor my agenda would be to educate and inspire the excluded, underclass and those who never vote and to prick the conscience of those Brainwashed and lied to Tory voters, that voting without a social conscience and voting conservative is a far cry from a victimless crime!