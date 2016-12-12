Hastings Youth Awards 2016 took place last Sunday (20 November) at Sussex Coast College, Hastings.

Over 450 people came together to celebrate the achievements of young people and youth organisations from across the town at this special event organised by Hastings Youth Council.“It was lovely to see so many young people gathered together on this night of celebration. I was very proud to be involved and present awards to all the very deserving organisations and individuals and they should be very proud of their achievements too” said the mayor, Cllr Judy Rogers.

“The Hastings Youth Awards is the only youth award ceremony in our county and showcases everything positive about young people in Hastings” said Huda Caglayan, chair of Hastings Youth Council. She added: “Sadly young people are not always shown in a positive light and this event goes a long way to address this. This year we had 450 people attend and we celebrated 20 winners with organisations and individuals who contribute to our community being recognised for all their hard work”.