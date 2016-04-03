By Natasha Scott

Anyone who wants to help in any way we would all very much love to hear from you to make what I hope becomes the Pride of Hastings.

Our first meeting is going to be held:

7th April 2016 (between 5pm – 6pm) at

Fellowship of St Nicholas

66 London Rd

Saint Leonards-on-sea

TN37 6AS

Click here for a map.

It’s an open meeting for anyone who can help or would like to know more about how they can help. The first meeting will be what Hastings Pride will look like and what needs to be done to make it happen and anyone who feels they can contribute at this early stage is most welcome and encouraged to come along.

We look forward to seeing you there!