BY DIANA LOCK

Hastings LitFest, the south coast’s newest literary festival, is seeking volunteers to help make the event an amazing success story. The festival will run from 31 August to 2 September this year, but we need help before then as well as during the festival. We aim to make this event, which takes place at venues throughout the town, so enjoyable that visitors and participants will want to come back every year.

Two volunteer recruitment sessions are being held on Saturday 24 February at the White Rock Hotel, Hastings (opposite the Pier) from 10am to midday and from 1pm to 3pm. Anyone interested in finding out more can just drop in during these times to meet the event organisers and to hear about their plans for the LitFest.

Volunteers are unpaid but will get the opportunity to attend activities on the Festival Programme free of charge, from workshops to plays and to meet some fantastic authors. Highlights of the event include a crime writing competition, specialist writing workshops and evening entertainments. Budding writers will be able to book a ‘meet the agent’ session or attend talks by well-known authors.

Volunteers must also be aged 18+ at the time the LitFest takes place. A good knowledge of Hastings and St Leonards would be helpful but not essential.

If you would like to join the LitFest volunteers but are unable to get to the sessions

on 24th February, please go on to our website and fill in the contact form.

We hope you have enjoyed reading this article from Hastings Independent Press. The future of this volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.