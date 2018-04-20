On Saturday 5 May at 3 pm in the Peace Garden, Alexandra Park three red birch trees will be planted and a dedication plaque unveiled in memory of Cllr Jeremy Birch, former Labour Leader of Hastings Borough Council and a County Councillor, who died suddenly three years ago.

Friends and colleagues are invited to join Jeremy’s family at the Garden. Indeed his partner for 42 years, Louise Carlyle, says she is keen to share the event as widely as possible, recalling his often-used phrase – “One Hastings, many voices” in celebration of the town’s diversity.

