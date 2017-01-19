connelley’s noir

Pete Donohue Twitter: @petedonohuepoet

wry raw restless & risky just how i like my

women & whiskey

die poor feckless & frisky leave your heart in san franciski.

Stereotypically British or Let’s do Brexit Sometime

Patrick Carabine

Welsh folk can sing,

black folk can dance

and all of the serious

art is in France

But we here in Blighty

are tall strong and mighty

and never turn up

in the incorrect pants

The French

they have Paris

but call it Paree

so typical really

of Les Grenouilles

and on ancient Olympus

The Greeks, without shame

gave a spear to a nudist

and called it a game

The British however

are whip-smart and clever

We button our lips

and we never say never

Our discreet interventions

in foreign conventions

are always specific

but never direct.

Our order’s maintained

by the natives we trained

and forever determined

by whom we have pecked

We have buggered them all

and as buggery goes, this is

buggery writ

in Shakespearean prose As

they all wait their turn to

catch fire, crash and burn

those are matters entirely

beyond our concern