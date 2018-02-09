This a tried and tested recipe that my sister makes regularly for her cross-pollinated veggie and vegan family. She made them for my daughter on her birthday, they wolfed them down. If you haven’t tried vegan batter, do give it a go. Hey, go the whole vegetarian haggis and call it Vegancake Day, that rolls off the tongue like an entanglement of velcro and sellotape.

Oatly creme fraiche is the business, they sell it up the big Tesco. The sizes are in cups because it’s taken from Oregon State University’s recipe-sharing site but if that rattles your pedantic cage, I’ve put a little conversion chart at the bottom for you. In case you didn’t know, a skillet is a frying pan, alright mate? Go and get amongst it.

Ingredients

• 1 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1⁄4 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup soya/non dairy milk

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 2 tablespoons water

Method

Mix together flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in medium bowl.

Combine milk, oil and water. Add to dry ingredients.

Stir just until moistened.

Lightly spray a large skillet or griddle with non-stick cooking spray or lightly wipe with oil. Heat skillet or griddle over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). For each pancake, pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle.

Pancakes are ready to turn when tops are bubbly all over, a few bubbles have burst, and the edges begin to appear dry. Use a quick flip with a broad spatula to turn pancakes. Turn only once. Bake until bottoms are brown and dry.

Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Top your pancakes with berries of your preference, I’m against blueberries, but that’s strictly a personal vendetta, then a healthy dollop of Oatly creme fraiche and oodles of scrumptious maple syrup.

