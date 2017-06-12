The Reluctant Vegetarian
The sun is out, the BBQ is on and I’m being strong-armed into drinking fizzy alcoholic drinks. Well … that’s if ‘strong-arming’ now means being absolutely delighted at the sight of a glass of fizz. Mmmm. All those delicious bubbles tickling ones tongue, surely we should all drink fizz all day long?
Anyway, back to the BBQ. I was invited to a friend’s house for this festival of charcoal, meat and meat substitute burgers, only to find the hostess with the most-ess standing in a mess of paper bags, bottles of booze and shopping. She was in a right flap. “I haven’t got everything ready yet,” she cried as the tears threatened to fall. “I’ve got to make salads!” And I was put to work, singing for my fizz-y supper indeed. So I chopped tomatoes, sprinkled salt on potatoes and lit the fire. Hah! A sister is doin’ it for her self. I can BBQ – hear me roar.
In amongst all of this (semi) chaos I was directed to the purple pile of aubergines, with instructions to “Ottolenghi the s*** out of them.” So I did what I was told with the limited resources available to me.
Aubergine ‘Salad’
4 x Aubergines
As much garlic as you like
Salt
Pepper
Cumin powder
Olive oil
- Firstly cut the aubergines into 1cm thick round slices, and lay them on a baking try.
- Chop up the garlic, finely and sprinkle them on top of the rounds of the aubergine.
- Sprinkle on salt, pepper, cumin powder and olive oil.
- Massage all the ingredients into both sides of the aubergine.
- Put into a 200°C oven for 45 minutes to an hour, turning occasionally.
- Once browned and squishy, serve hot with crusty bread to mop up the sauce.
- For the lattice look you see in the picture, cook on the BBQ!
