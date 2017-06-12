The sun is out, the BBQ is on and I’m being strong-armed into drinking fizzy alcoholic drinks. Well … that’s if ‘strong-arming’ now means being absolutely delighted at the sight of a glass of fizz. Mmmm. All those delicious bubbles tickling ones tongue, surely we should all drink fizz all day long?

Anyway, back to the BBQ. I was invited to a friend’s house for this festival of charcoal, meat and meat substitute burgers, only to find the hostess with the most-ess standing in a mess of paper bags, bottles of booze and shopping. She was in a right flap. “I haven’t got everything ready yet,” she cried as the tears threatened to fall. “I’ve got to make salads!” And I was put to work, singing for my fizz-y supper indeed. So I chopped tomatoes, sprinkled salt on potatoes and lit the fire. Hah! A sister is doin’ it for her self. I can BBQ – hear me roar.

In amongst all of this (semi) chaos I was directed to the purple pile of aubergines, with instructions to “Ottolenghi the s*** out of them.” So I did what I was told with the limited resources available to me.

Aubergine ‘Salad’

4 x Aubergines

As much garlic as you like

Salt

Pepper

Cumin powder

Olive oil

Firstly cut the aubergines into 1cm thick round slices, and lay them on a baking try.

Chop up the garlic, finely and sprinkle them on top of the rounds of the aubergine.

Sprinkle on salt, pepper, cumin powder and olive oil.

Massage all the ingredients into both sides of the aubergine.

Put into a 200°C oven for 45 minutes to an hour, turning occasionally.

Once browned and squishy, serve hot with crusty bread to mop up the sauce.

For the lattice look you see in the picture, cook on the BBQ!