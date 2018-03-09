The word on the street is street, or if you’re in Wales, araf, but that’s irrelevant. Street food is sick, doesn’t work on two levels, one being that it’s sad to say sick and in the same way duff to say sad, and on and on. The other level, I’ll leave alone.

Some rad people are now selling pukka street food in our homie home town, psyche. Nah whadda mean bro? Girls Gone Greek smashing it up in a gold Mercedes ( a welcome break from the Citroen H van, I’m sorry you lot but it is) and Street Food Warehouse bringing Sussex Street Food Festival to Hastings.

Sussex Street Food Festival

The Street Food Festival started in Ilfracombe, Devon, in 2016, then grew and expanded into Pembrokeshire and Swansea. Now the festival has taken in Dorset, Somerset and Sussex. Like a brazen hussy wandering the streets looking for love. Well, they are welcome here, for sure. Hastings is one big den of inequity, devil worshipping and pagan ritualism. We were street before street was invented. Let’s eat your food, street.

Here’s the blurb

Running 12 noon-10 pm daily, an outstanding array of different food will be on offer, from fresh stone-baked pizza to crunchy Pad Thai, to sugary doughy Churros, to juicy gourmet burgers. Hungry visitors will be able to enjoy a range of mouth-watering food from all over the world alongside an ice-cold pint of beer or fresh zesty Mojito, courtesy of the Pop Up Bar Hire Company.

Tiny Thai, Chipsmyth, CaPhe Republic and Monte Forte Pizza are just some of the street food vendors confirmed to be attending the event at The Stade, with many other local and national vendors yet to be announced. Catering to all with vegan, gluten free and vegetarian vendors, there is truly something for everyone. As a completely free and family-friendly event this is something you don’t want to miss out on if you love sampling quality food and drink by the Sussex coast in the sun.

Here’s what the event organiser Tudor Barber says. “There is nothing like this event in Hastings and we are really pleased and excited to be bringing all the seductive smells and tastes of Street Food Warehouse to the beautiful Sussex coast.”

Here’s when:

Opening and Closing Times:

Friday May 18th: 12.00pm-10.00pm.

Saturday May 19th: 12.00pm-10.00pm.

Sunday May 20th: 12.00pm-10.00pm

Here’s where: The Stade

Tickets are free but you can book a free ticket in advance at:

streetfoodwarehouse.co.uk/events/sussex-street-food-festival

So another free festival with booze too. It’s good here isn’t it!

• For more information visit street food warehouse or on facebook

