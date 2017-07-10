This is one of our favourite ways to enjoy fish. Back home in Sydney I

always use Blue Eye Trevalla or Barramundi, but you can substitute any

moist, firm, white-fleshed fish. Try monkfish tails, sea bass or halibut.

Don’t be put off by the number of anchovies in this dish. Combined with the

olives, chilli and capers they give a truly Sicilian kick to this dish.

Serves four

1 bulb of fennel, finely sliced

1 red onion, finely sliced

2 tbsp oregano, chopped

2 tbsp thyme, chopped

60 ml extra-virgin olive oil

1 red pepper, cut in half and finely sliced

4 vine-ripened tomatoes, cut into eighths

2 tbsp salted capers, rinsed

5 or 6 anchovies

150 g black olives

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 cup dry white wine

4 x 200 g portions of white fish

2 tbsp flat leaf parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon wedges to serve

Preheat the oven to 200°C, gas mark 6.

1) Arrange the fennel, onion, oregano and thyme in the bottom of a roasting

dish (make sure the fish will fit snuggly).

2) Drizzle with most of the olive oil.

3) Mix in the peppers, tomatoes, capers, anchovies, olives and chilli flakes.

4) Season with salt and pepper, pour over the wine and roast for 1 hour.

5) The vegetables should now be tender and the tomatoes almost melting to form

a sauce.

6) Remove the dish from the oven and arrange the fish snugly in the sauce, drizzle with remaining oil.

7) Roast for a further ten minutes, or until the fish is cooked to your liking.

8) Garnish with parsley and lemon wedges. Serve with a green salad

and crusty bread.

I place the roasting dish on the table where everyone can serve themselves

helpings of the delicious sauce.