What a transition befalls us now, throw away your dried apricot of a January and soak up the lava of a fully enriched Fat Tuesday. It’s all about the restocking of nutrition but not of the evils we undertook over Yuletide. No! This is about how to bask in the glory of healthiness, the things that make you feel good because they are good, rather than those things that make you feel good and then bad, bad like snapping the unshatterable ruler or flicking a kitten. Somewhere amongst that swell of immeasurable sanctitude, bestowed by the friends you once remember teaching you how to put vodka up your nose, is a happiness brought on by the luxury of healthy choices rather than the bleakness of eternal denial. Or, on a more helpful note, the extra helpful lifestyle changes that allow you a bit of freedom and yes, luxury.

To follow is a yogi tea, don’t groan, from a recipe that my online yoga teacher Adriene shows you how to make. Please don’t groan. I’m sure she crawls amongst the debris of life, yelling to the super moon and hoping that Brie and crackers will save her along with the rest of us. But she is a brilliant online accessible way to practice yoga in easy short chunks, like a Toblerone.

With the tea, we have two new writers that are mastering the art of wellness through food, so lets begin our journey and let’s maketh it less stupid than the the path of the train to London.

Adriene yoga is available on Youtube: subscription free.

YOGI TEA

Ingredients

• 20 cardamon pods (broken by the flat of a knife, so the seeds disperse on boiling)

• 15 black peppercorns (whole)

• 15 cloves

• 3-5 cinnamon sticks (to taste)

• 8 thinly sliced pieces of ginger (no need to peel, because it’s all strained)

• 1 tea bag/ loose leaves of black tea

Method

Pop all these ingredients into a pan of boiling water and simmer. If you are worried about caffeine content, only simmer for 20 mins, or remove the bag of tea. For best results, leave to simmer for an hour, or if well into it up to 2 hours.

Once simmered, pass through a fine strainer or sieve If you have used loose tea, it will need to be a very fine strainer.

The concoction can be drunk with milk or a version of milk. I find almond milk particularly lovely but black it’s nice too. It can also be sweetened with honey or agave syrup if you are vegan.

The therapeutic content of yogi tea goes on and on. It’s good for digestion, especially if you suffer from IBS. Black pepper and cinnamon are really good for digestion. It’s like turmeric tea, just good for you and delicious. Luxurious well being.

