WHOLESOME KITCHEN BY HOLLY JOHNSON

I am delighted to say that each time I’ve made this dreamy dessert for family and friends, it’s gone down an absolute treat! Being free from all the ingredients that typically make-up a sumptuous, luscious chocolate pud, it’s hard to believe that it’s even possible!

Well, go grab yourselves the following ingredients and give it a whirl!

You will need

2 x ripe avocados

1 x banana,

4 x tbsp raw cacao powder,

4 x tbsp coconut nectar,

3 x medjool dates

and some water to loosen mixture if necessary.

Method

1 In a food processor, process together avocados, banana & dates until smooth.

2 Add all other ingredients until creamy, light and dreamy!

3 Decant into receptacles of choice and refrigerate for 1 hour.

4 Top with berries, nuts and/or desiccated coconut.

This is one of my all-time favourite ‘sweet treat’ recipes. It’s 100% healthy, bursting with anti-oxidants and it tastes delicious!

