Fans of the Great British Bake Off are challenged to bake their most creative gingerbreads for a competition on Hastings Pier on Saturday 10th December, where finalist Jane Beedle will be giving out prizes.

The challenge laid down is for bakers to make something out of gingerbread that is inspired by Pier history – you could make a gingerbread rock star or stunt diver for example, or make a part of the Pier structure (you don’t have to make it all!), or make a creature that lives by the Pier. Entries can be from individuals or families. All entries will be displayed in the Memories Room in The Deck on Hastings Pier. Anyone wanting their gingerbread to be entered into the competition, should bring their gingerbread creation to The Deck (visitor centre on the pier) at 10am on Saturday 10th December. Judging will be between 2pm – 2.30pm. Prizes will be awarded at 2.30 pm by Jane Beedle. Prizes will be £10 – £25 to spend in the Pier shop or Pavilion restaurant.

This event is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and brought to you by the Pier’s Learning and Education department. Learning and Education Manager Beatrice Rapley told us, “We are absolutely thrilled that Jane has agreed to come along to Hastings Pier for this special winter event. I watched GBBO avidly and can’t believe we are going to get the chance to meet the lovely Jane in person!We are all very excited and have been practicing our gingerbread at home. There will also be fish decorating and snow globe making on the day for children so families can come along and take part in the fun without entering the competition if they prefer”. All great reasons to visit Hastings Pier this winter season.



For more information and for gingerbread baking ideas go to

the Pier website: hastingspier.org.uk Or e mail: beatrice.rapley@hpcharity.co.uk

