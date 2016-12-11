These biscuits are very basic, with only a subtle almond flavouring and spiciness. They are perfect to make in December, as the smell of cinnamon and ginger drifting through the house as they cook brings the soul of Christmas in… and what is Christmas without the smell of cinnamon and ginger?

Ingredients

Butter, 125g

Caster Sugar, 125g

For the topping

100 grams of dark cooking chocolate

Icing sugar for dusting

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and prepare two baking trays – either by lining them with greaseproof paper or by flouring them. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together, then add the beaten egg and almond extract. Mix together. Next, sift in the flour, adding the ground ginger and cinnamon with it and fold this into the mixture. Bring this together to form a soft biscuit dough and roll it out on a floured surface to about a quarter of an inch thick. Cut out your biscuits with whatever shaped cutter you like. I used a small star shaped cutter

for an extra Christmassy look:

When this is done, place them on the trays and bake in the oven for about 15-20 minutes. Once your biscuits are cooked

they should be a golden colour

turn onto a wire rack and leave to cool.

Set a small pot of water to simmer on the stove, with a small heatproof glass bowl on top. Don’t let the bottom of the bowl touch the water. Break up the cooking chocolate and place it in the bowl and leave it to melt and occasionally gently stirring it. When the chocolate is all melted, you can begin coating your biscuits in whatever way you want; you can drizzle it over them, or go for a mix of full and half coats. Finally, dust with icing sugar and voila! You have your Christmas biscuits!